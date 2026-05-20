Azerbaijan and EBRD discuss development of Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Talks were held between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) regarding the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

''During a meeting with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at EBRD, we discussed the expansion of cooperation within the framework of our energy agenda, the integration of new renewable energy capacities into the grid, regional electricity interconnections, and the development of the Southern Gas Corridor,'' the publication reads.

Meanwhile, the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a $40+ billion mega-project spearheaded by Azerbaijan to transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe, bypassing Russia. Azerbaijan acts as the primary initiator, producer, and a major shareholder, utilizing the route to supply millions of customers and drastically improve European energy security.