Historical cities represent our living memory - Housing Minister of Mexico City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Historical cities represent our living memory, and during urban renewal processes, this historical spirit must be protected in an absolute manner, Inti Muñoz, Housing Minister of Mexico City, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an event titled "Rethinking Cultural Heritage and Inclusive Urban Regeneration" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, restricting cultural projects aimed at tourism remains incorrect, yet a city should be structured in a way that safeguards historical neighborhoods in a sustainable manner.

"Understanding the exchange value of a city carries great importance. Where and how do people live, how can we protect the city, and specifically, how is it possible to preserve historical cities—when seeking answers to these questions, local communities must be factored in without exception. Achieving public consensus stands as one of the fundamental prerequisites within urban planning processes," Muñoz noted.

Urban regeneration requires implementation in a manner that maintains social, cultural, and economic balance, he emphasized. "This approach prevents unintended social consequences while simultaneously making an important contribution to economic resilience," the minister concluded.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.