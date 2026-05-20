Top WUF13 participants showcase national costumes in Baku, turning Forum into global cultural pavilion (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Azerbaijani capital has transformed this week into more than a global hub for discussions on the future of cities. At World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), Baku has also become a vibrant showcase of world cultures, where delegates in traditional national dress are drawing as much attention as the forum’s cutting-edge urban innovations, Trend reports.

More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the event, according to Trend Life. Alongside futuristic pavilions and discussions on sustainable development, visitors are being captivated by the colorful traditional attire worn by delegations from across the globe.

Held from May 17–22 through a partnership between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan, WUF13 has brought together architects, urban planners, policymakers, and cultural representatives from every continent.

Throughout the forum grounds, national costumes have turned exhibition corridors into what many attendees describe as a living cultural exhibition. Delegates are using traditional clothing to highlight their countries’ identities, histories, and artistic heritage.

Set against the backdrop of high-tech displays and digital presentations, the traditional garments have also underscored a key message of the forum: sustainable urban development cannot be separated from the preservation of cultural heritage and national identity.

This year’s edition of WUF13 includes 121 pavilions, 41 of them national pavilions. Organized under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities,” the forum focuses on issues including the global housing crisis, climate resilience, sustainable urbanization, and modern city governance.

But beyond policy discussions and infrastructure planning, it is the forum’s cultural diversity that has given the event its most dynamic atmosphere. Within minutes, visitors can experience traditions from Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East — all without leaving the exhibition halls in Baku.

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