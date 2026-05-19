Pakistan explores energy solutions modeled after Azerbaijan - Minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The energy corridors being established by Azerbaijan serve as a great inspiration, and opportunities for creating local regional networks and energy solutions in Pakistan are currently under consideration, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Musadik Masood Malik told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Answering a question regarding potential agreements with Azerbaijan, the minister stated that a cooperation framework document already exists.

"We already have a comprehensive memorandum of understanding on cooperation. We continue to work in this direction and will continue to move forward. A significant part of our interaction takes place informally, where we work together to find solutions," Malik said.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan is implementing large-scale domestic development programs.

"In the province of Punjab alone, we have implemented around 160,000 housing solutions, of which approximately 100,000 homes are already built. Attention focuses on basic infrastructure and access to resources. We aim to develop each district in phases, while working to introduce clean drinking water solutions," he noted.