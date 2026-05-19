WUF13 in Baku hosts event on 'Inclusive Cities and Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is hosting an event on the theme "Inclusive Cities and Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities", Trend reports.

The session is organized by the "Independent living center for people with disability" public association and focuses on issues of developing an inclusive urban environment, expanding opportunities for independent living for people with disabilities, and exchanging international experience.

Welcoming speeches will be delivered by the association's chairman, Aydin Khalilov, representatives of ADA University, Nuraddin Sadili and Amir Adamov, the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, the Chairperson of the Board of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan, Aygun Aliyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Health Committee, Parvana Valiyeva, the President of Jordanian "I am Human" Society for Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Asia Abdel Mutaleb Yaghi, and the Director of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, Elnara Ansari.

During the panel discussion, participants will debate the promotion of inclusive cities and independent living, models from Azerbaijan and the Global South, and issues of sustainable and accessible urban development.

The panel participants include representatives from the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan and research and advocacy organizations from Senegal and Jordan.

Will be updated