Israeli ambassador hails impressive turnout at Urban Expo in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. I was impressed by the high level of participation at Urban Expo – both national stands from around the world and various business presentations by Azerbaijani companies, Israeli Ambassador Ronen Krausz told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

"We, together with our staff, toured the Expo and were impressed by the high level of participation, both from the national pavilions of various countries and from the Azerbaijani companies on display," he noted.

He also emphasized the individual exhibits dedicated to Azerbaijan, including the Sea Breeze and White City pavilions, calling them the most impressive.

"I was extremely impressed by some of the exhibits that showcase the beauty of Azerbaijan. The national pavilion and the Sea Breeze and White City projects are particularly noteworthy. They rank among the most impressive pavilions I've seen," the diplomat added.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.