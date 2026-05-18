Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan actively establish cooperation in field of urban planning (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are actively building cooperation in the fields of construction and urban planning, the Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) being held in Baku.

He noted that the event is organized at the highest level, and the Kyrgyz side is grateful to Azerbaijan for the invitation and the excellent execution of the forum.

"Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, there were few ties between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic in the construction sector. However, today we are actively establishing bilateral relations and will further expand cooperation in the future," the minister noted, emphasizing the importance of developing interaction between the two countries in the field of urban planning.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.