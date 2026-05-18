Samarkand Invest ready to work with investors from Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Uzbek company "Samarkand Invest" is fully prepared to collaborate with companies and investors from Azerbaijan, the head of Samarkand Invest, Feruz Abilov, told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Today, creating comfortable living conditions for humans is one of the most critical tasks in the field of construction and urban planning. Therefore, such forums are necessary and should be held on a regular basis," he noted.

Abilov expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the event and its warm hospitality.

"I want to express my gratitude for the excellent organization of the forum. The city has a very convenient transport infrastructure and friendly people. Special thanks go to the volunteers who welcome the guests and are always ready to help. Everything is organized at a high level; I like it here very much," he said.

Speaking about the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Abilov emphasized the high level of bilateral relations.

"Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are at a very high level. We are always ready to work with companies and investors from all over the world, including Azerbaijan. There are already companies operating both in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, and I am confident that this cooperation will continue to develop further," he added.