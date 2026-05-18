Uzbekistan implements 15-minute city concept in "New Tashkent" project - Artyom Kreskas (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The New Tashkent project is one of Uzbekistan's largest and most long-term urban planning initiatives, Artyom Kreskas, Head of Department at the National Committee for Housing Market Development of Urbanization Process of the Republic of Uzbekistan, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

According to him, the project is being implemented under the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, and the execution of the first phase has already begun.

"The project provides for the creation of educational, business, residential, and public zones, as well as the development of all communication and infrastructure. We pay special attention to the principles of complex construction and the 15-minute city concept," he emphasized.

Artyom Kreskas noted that geospatial analytics and urbanization analyses are utilized during project preparation.

"The goal is to ensure that all residential zones are fully provided with social, engineering, transport, medical, and sports infrastructure, as well as commercial facilities. People should be able to meet their daily needs within walking distance," he added.

According to the committee official, the total area of "New Tashkent" is 20,000 hectares, and the full implementation of the project could take 10-15 years.

"This territory will be integrated into the city of Tashkent in the future and will become one of the modern architectural and urbanization centers of the capital. At the same time, the creation of green zones, public spaces, and parks is one of the priority directions," he stated.

Kreskas also noted that an ESCROW system will be implemented in Uzbekistan in the near future.

"This mechanism will serve to protect the financial security of citizens investing funds in residential real estate. Active work is currently underway in this direction," he added.