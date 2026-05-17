Azerbaijan implements gender equality solutions across various fields - UN representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan implements gender equality solutions in various fields, and this is reflected in its strategy, the UN Women Representative in Georgia and Coordinator for the South Caucasus, Kaori Ishikawa, said during the opening of the session titled "Women's Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that women worldwide must collectively combat the challenges they face.

"Women are increasingly taking up seats in parliaments. However, the reality remains that women face discrimination in politics and other fields. This is also reflected in their housing security. We must achieve the restoration of justice in the provision of adequate housing. Women face unequal incomes and opportunities in this area. We must strive to take into account the aspirations of both women and men. Particular attention should be paid to housing security against the backdrop of climate change," Ishikawa said.