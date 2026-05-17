New Urban Agenda prioritizes inclusive and sustainable development - Canadian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The New Urban Agenda serves as a crucial framework that firmly prioritizes inclusive and sustainable development across global communities, Janet Golding, Acting Assistant Deputy Minister at the Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that over the past decade, the New Urban Agenda has driven a major shift in Canada's approach to municipal growth, guiding the country toward a more people-centered, integrated, and inclusive urban development model.

Golding noted that through the adoption of its National Housing Strategy in 2017, Canada has allocated over $115 billion in federal investments, specifically aimed at improving housing security for vulnerable populations.

According to the official, Canada has significantly elevated the role of municipalities in executing national strategies, equipping local authorities and grassroots communities with more flexible financing mechanisms and decentralized decision-making power.

She also highlighted that Canada is actively working to accelerate and better coordinate residential construction through a new federal initiative, "Build Canada Homes." Under this framework, the government intends to unlock public lands for housing development, streamline financing channels, and integrate modern, efficient construction methodologies.

Janet Golding outlined Canada’s three core priorities looking ahead: "Increasing the speed and scale of construction and urban development, strengthening inclusivity and cross-sector partnerships, and securing long-term climate resilience and sustainability."

She further emphasized that urban development policies must be closely aligned with climate adaptation targets, specifically focusing on expanding energy efficiency and reinforcing municipal infrastructure against natural disasters.

Concluding her remarks, the Canadian official underscored that international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and structural transparency remain vital to maintaining momentum toward the UN 2030 sustainable development targets.