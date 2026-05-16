WUF13 opens in Baku tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), jointly organised by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will open on 17 May in Baku, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

Proceedings will formally commence with the WUF13 Flag Raising Ceremony, during which the flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be ceremonially hoisted.

On the opening day of WUF13, Azerbaijan will chair a Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda, launched as a new initiative within the Forum programme. Taking place at the midpoint of the New Urban Agenda’s 20-year horizon, the meeting will provide an important platform to review progress achieved to date, identify existing challenges and outline priorities for the next phase of implementation.

A series of assembly sessions will also take place within the framework of the Forum. Proceedings will begin with the Joint Opening of the Assemblies, followed by the Women’s Assembly, the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments, the Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly, the Children and Youth Assembly, and the Business Assembly, in accordance with the official programme.

Among the additional events to be held as part of the Forum is the Global Water Operators’ Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA) Assembly, jointly organised by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the Global Water Operators’ Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA) and the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

Held every two years, the GWOPA Assembly will, for the first time, take place within the framework of the World Urban Forum.

WUF13, which will take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May, will be convened under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.

Further details on the sessions and events scheduled for 17 May can be found via the official WUF13 programme page.