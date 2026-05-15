Zangezur Corridor to become key part of North-South and East-West routes - Shahin Mustafayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Zangezur Corridor holds strategic importance for the entire region as a vital component of the East-West and North-South routes, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, at the International Economic Forum "Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum-2026," Trend reports.

"Currently, the construction of the road bridge across the Araz River and the corresponding checkpoints is nearing completion. Once the facility is commissioned, it will become a full-fledged part of international transport routes," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Mustafayev also noted the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route, which has successfully provided transportation for nearly 10 years, and emphasized that upon completion of regional projects, an effective and sustainable railway network will be established.