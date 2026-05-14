Central Bank revokes license of “E-Kredit”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revoked the license of non-bank credit organization “E-Kredit” LLC, Trend reports citing the CBA.

It was noted that the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to take necessary measures to control non-bank credit organizations within the framework of the existing legislation, as well as the strategic goals set in the "Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector in 2024-2026".

According to the CBA, the decision was made in accordance with Article 25.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Non-Bank Credit Organizations.”

The regulator said the license cancellation was based on a voluntary application submitted by “E-Kredit” LLC NBCO and a resolution adopted by the CBA Board of Directors on May 13, 2026.

As a result, license No. BKT-48, issued on July 24, 2024, to “E-Kredit” LLC Non-Bank Credit Organization, was revoked.

The CBA emphasized that, under Article 25.4 of the law, a non-bank credit organization ceases operations from the date the license cancellation decision takes effect and is liquidated in accordance with procedures established by Azerbaijan’s Civil Code.