Azerbaijani speaker spotlights women's big input to rebuilding liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Women in Azerbaijan make a significant contribution to reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the Second Asian Women's Forum in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the forum, Gafarova highly appreciated the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to establish the Asian Women's Forum as a permanent platform for regional dialogue and cooperation, and said that the theme of the forum reflects a very important principle.

According to her, investing in women means investing in sustainable development, social solidarity, and long-term stability. The speaker said that women's empowerment is no longer just a social issue. It has become a strategic priority for sustainable development, economic sustainability, and social stability.

The speaker noted that the greater participation of women in political, economic, and public life leads to the formation of stronger institutions, more inclusive development, and more resilient societies.

Saying that the Asian region plays an important role in today's global system, Gafarova noted that Asia's population, economic potential, and diversity make it one of the main factors of global development and international progress. In this regard, the speaker highlighted the crucial importance of regional and international cooperation. She pointed out that the exchange of experience, sharing of best practices, and coordinated policies are essential to achieving the common goals.

Informing the event participants about the active role of Azerbaijani women in the life of the country, she said that Azerbaijan strongly supports international cooperation aimed at promoting the role of women in all spheres of public life. According to her, ensuring women's rights and promoting gender equality in Azerbaijan are important priorities of state policy. In the country, women actively participate in political, economic, scientific, and cultural life, and also hold high positions in state institutions, diplomacy, education, and public administration.

The speaker particularly emphasized that the extensive social and political activities of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, reflect the significant contribution of Azerbaijani women to the development of the society and country. Gafarova said that Mehriban Aliyeva, as the First Vice-President and a well-known public and political figure, plays a leading role in implementing important initiatives in the fields of education, healthcare, culture, and social welfare. She added that activities of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva clearly demonstrate the growing role of women in public life in Azerbaijan and serve as a strong example of female leadership at the highest level of state administration.

Touching upon the measures taken to improve the legislation in the field of gender in the country, the speaker noted that the parliament also attaches great importance to the formation of gender policy. She noted that after the parliamentary election held in 2024, the representation of women in the parliament has further grown, and they are currently playing an active role in parliamentary committees, including leadership positions.

She said that Azerbaijan has created an important legal framework for the protection of women's rights at the legislative level and ensuring equal opportunities. One of the key milestones in this direction was the adoption of the law "On gender equality" in 2006. According to Gafarova, this law created the legal basis for equal opportunities for women and men across the country. Today, women make up almost half of the employed population in Azerbaijan. Their participation in business, education, science, and the digital economy is constantly increasing.

The speech also reported that women in Azerbaijan are making a significant contribution to the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction in the liberated territories and in Karabakh. In line with national reconstruction priorities and the "Great Return" program, women are actively participating in the process of social, economic, and institutional reintegration in these areas, playing a crucial role in restoring infrastructure, rebuilding public life, and supporting the safe return of former internally displaced persons.

Noting that women contribute to long-term recovery and strengthening social solidarity in the fields of education, health, public administration, and local economic development, Gafarova highlighted that the active participation of women in the reconstruction process in general reflects Azerbaijan's post-conflict development approach. She also said that human capital, including the role of women, is considered one of the key factors for sustainable recovery and long-term development.

At the end of her speech, the speaker reiterated that investing in women is the foundation for sustainable development and long-term stability in our societies. As moving forward, stronger international cooperation and sustained political will become increasingly essential to ensure that women fully realize their potential as equal participants and leaders in shaping a more inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable future.

At the opening ceremony, the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva, the Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, the Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova, the Executive Director of the UN Population Fund Diene Keita, the Head of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya and others also noted the importance of the event and the relevance of the topics discussed and wished success to the forum work.

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