Malaysian MASkargo launches regular cargo flights via Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Malaysian cargo carrier MASkargo has commenced regular operations through Tashkent International Airport, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

The airline is operating flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent-Amsterdam route and back using Airbus A330 freighter aircraft. The scheduled service maintains a frequency of four flights per week, with Tashkent serving as a technical stop for aircraft servicing and refueling.

The inclusion of Tashkent into MASkargo’s network is expected to bolster Uzbekistan’s logistics potential and enhance the country's role as a key transit point for international air cargo between Southeast Asia and Europe.

MASkargo, the dedicated cargo division of Malaysia Airlines, is headquartered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and provides freight services to over 100 destinations globally.