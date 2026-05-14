Ashgabat set to host key CIS Summit under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship on May 22

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution on holding a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat on May 22, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The document instructs the country’s Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration’s affairs department, jointly with the CIS Executive Committee, to organize the high-level event.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the implementation plan for Turkmenistan’s chairmanship concept in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.