Uzbekistan, India reaffirm interest in expanding investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan and India have reaffirmed their strong mutual interest in supporting and expanding investment projects between the two countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

This position was reiterated during the 17th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and India, held in Delhi.

Both parties emphasized the central role of mutually beneficial investment initiatives as a key driver of bilateral economic cooperation.

Uzbekistan and India are steadily deepening their investment cooperation. Current trade turnover is estimated at approximately $1 billion, officials from both countries have repeatedly highlighted the considerable untapped potential for expanding mutual investments and joint projects.

Indian companies are already actively engaged in Uzbekistan across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, healthcare, agriculture, and industry. Concurrently, Uzbekistan continues to promote foreign investment through incentives offered in special economic zones and the IT Park. Recent efforts have increasingly targeted high-value-added areas, including digital technologies, pharmaceutical supply chains, and industrial collaboration, reflecting a strategic shift from purely trade-focused relations toward deeper investment and joint venture partnerships.