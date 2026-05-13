Tajikistan and Chinese Zonsen discuss joint industrial production and investment projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 13. Tajikistan discussed with the company Zonsen issues related to the establishment of joint ventures and the organization of industrial production on the territory of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

This was stated on May 13 during the visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to a major industrial Zonsen company in Chongqing, China, as part of his state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

During the visit, the importance of these initiatives for the development of the industrial sector, job creation, and the production of competitive goods was highlighted.

At the enterprise, Emomali Rahmon familiarized himself with various types of light and heavy machinery, two- and three-wheeled motorcycles, sports bicycles, different types of engines, small and large agricultural machinery, aviation equipment, as well as spare parts for various types of equipment.

While reviewing the company’s production potential, the Head of State, taking into account Tajikistan’s broad opportunities, emphasized the importance of attracting Chinese investment and introducing modern technologies for the development of the national industry.

Company representatives also briefed the President on modern production lines, capacities, and the company’s potential, as well as plans for cooperation with other countries around the world.

It was reported that Zonsen is one of China’s leading machinery manufacturing enterprises, with its products exported to dozens of countries worldwide.

The company produces 20 million engines annually, 60 percent of which are exported.