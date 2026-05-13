Turkmen exchange reports growth in external quotes across key sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 13. The total value of external quotations published for the April 28 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has slightly increased by 0.8% compared to the value announced for the previous session, reaching $137.7 million from $136.6 million a day earlier, Trend reports via SCRMET.

The increase was driven by the agriculture and light industry sectors, where the total value of external quotations has risen to $994,671 and $3 million from $964,671 and $2 million on the April 27 session, representing a growth of 3.1% and 53.5% accordingly.

Values in the remaining two categories remained unchanged:

- Petrochemicals - $132.3 million;

- Mechanical engineering - $1.4 million;

As in the previous session, no quotations were recorded in the construction materials sector.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, serves as the country’s primary economic institution. It oversees export-import operations and facilitates integration into the global economic system. SCRMET’s activities encompass the acceptance and sale of various commodities, including intellectual property, art, and real estate. Its overarching goals are to foster a level playing field for foreign investors, enhance trade turnover, and ensure the domestic market is adequately supplied with essential consumer goods.