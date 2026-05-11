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Cryptocurrency marketplace rolls out its latest market metric

Economy Materials 11 May 2026 20:10 (UTC +04:00)
Cryptocurrency marketplace rolls out its latest market metric
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The latest prices on the cryptocurrency market have been announced, Trend reports, citing a global cryptocurrency exchange.

The price of Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, rose by 1.06% over the past week to $80,930.

The price of Ethereum has decreased by 1.81% over the past week, reaching $2,339.

Changes in cryptocurrency prices over the past week:

Name

Cost (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Changes over the past week

Bitcoin

80.930

+1.06%

Ethereum

2.339

-1.81%

Tether USDt

0.9997

-0.02%

XRP

1.4578

+2.91%

BNB

653.60

+3.30%

USDC

1.0000

-0.02%

Solana

95.896

+12.12%

TRON

0.349894

+3.42%

Dogecoin

0.109808

-2.66%

Hyperliquid

42.1237

+0.05%

Cardano

0.2790

+10.13%

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