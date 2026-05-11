Cryptocurrency marketplace rolls out its latest market metric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The latest prices on the cryptocurrency market have been announced, Trend reports, citing a global cryptocurrency exchange.
The price of Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, rose by 1.06% over the past week to $80,930.
The price of Ethereum has decreased by 1.81% over the past week, reaching $2,339.
Changes in cryptocurrency prices over the past week:
|
Name
|
Cost (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
Changes over the past week
|
Bitcoin
|
80.930
|
+1.06%
|
Ethereum
|
2.339
|
-1.81%
|
Tether USDt
|
0.9997
|
-0.02%
|
XRP
|
1.4578
|
+2.91%
|
BNB
|
653.60
|
+3.30%
|
USDC
|
1.0000
|
-0.02%
|
Solana
|
95.896
|
+12.12%
|
TRON
|
0.349894
|
+3.42%
|
Dogecoin
|
0.109808
|
-2.66%
|
Hyperliquid
|
42.1237
|
+0.05%
|
Cardano
|
0.2790
|
+10.13%