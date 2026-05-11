Uzbekistan and Pakistan explore expansion of tourism partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Uzbek and Pakistani tourism companies convened to discuss the expansion of bilateral tourism cooperation and the development of new travel packages, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee.

The B2B meeting took place in Tashkent during a visit by a Pakistani tourism delegation aimed at increasing tourist flows from Pakistan and establishing direct links between the tour operators of both countries.

The event brought together 24 leading Pakistani tour operators and approximately 50 representatives of Uzbek tourism companies.

During the discussions, participants reviewed the current state of tourism cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan and explored opportunities for further partnership development.

Following the talks, Uzbek and Pakistani tour operators agreed to develop new tourism packages and formalize collaboration through cooperation agreements.