Kazakhstan aims to boost production of high-value goods, Deputy PM says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 11. Kazakhstan plans to increase the production of high-value-added goods, First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev said at a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Meanwhile, Tokayev held a meeting with Nalibayev to review industrial development and the implementation of major infrastructure projects. During the meeting, the president was briefed on key areas of activity in the manufacturing sector.

Nalibayev also reported on the ongoing modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure. The president was also informed about the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and the construction sector.

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed the government to ensure the high-quality implementation of infrastructure projects, strengthen support for domestic producers, and tighten control over preparations for the upcoming heating season.

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, the country produced industrial output worth 15.177 trillion tenge ($32.9 billion) in the period from January through March 2026. Of the total volume, the mining sector accounted for 6.245 trillion tenge ($13.5 billion), or 41.2%, while the manufacturing sector produced 7.563 trillion tenge ($16.4 billion), representing 49.8% of the total output.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 461.26 tenge as of May 11, 2026.