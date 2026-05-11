Iran prioritizes ending war and regional stability - MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iran's top priority is to address issues such as ending war in all its forms, Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran considers the Lebanese issue, the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz to be important.

Baghaei noted that at the same time, stopping the illegal U.S. actions against merchant ships is on the agenda.

The ministry official added that keeping priority issues in the spotlight currently is considered a responsible and logical step.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.