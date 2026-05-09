Turkmenistan approves construction of desalination plant for oil refinery complex

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 9. Turkmenistan has approved the construction of a new seawater desalination plant and pumping station in the city of Turkmenbashi to supply purified water to the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Under a decree signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmennebit State Concern will conclude a contract with the "Nur Mimar" business entity for the design and construction of the Kenar pumping station and a desalination facility with a daily capacity of 15,000 cubic meters.

The project is aimed at improving water supply for industrial facilities in the oil refining sector and expanding modern infrastructure equipped with advanced technologies that meet international standards.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2026, with the facility expected to be commissioned in June 2029.

The Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex (TOPC), Turkmenistan's largest oil refinery, plays a crucial role in processing crude oil and gas condensate into high-quality petroleum and petrochemical products. It is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, making substantial contributions to both industrial output and export revenue. TOPC produces a wide array of products, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and polypropylene, which are subsequently exported to international markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Turkmenistan's Kenar Oil Storage and Loading Enterprise, part of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, is a crucial facility for storing, pumping, and shipping various petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, etc.) for domestic use and export, utilizing advanced automation (SCADA) and pipeline networks, with significant recent expansion including a third oil loading berth to boost export capacity for the national economy.