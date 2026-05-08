AzerGold unveils new “Nakhchivan – Architect Ajami Heritage” silver coin

AzerGold CJSC has unveiled a commemorative silver coin reflecting the rich legacy of Ajami Abubakr oghlu Nakhchivani, the great architect and founder of the Nakhchivan school of architecture.

Prepared within the framework of the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” this special issue is dedicated to the 900th anniversary of the eminent architect. In addition to preserving the outstanding legacy of the great master, the commemorative coin serves as a symbolic contribution aimed at promoting the connection between Azerbaijan’s historical architectural traditions and modern urban development approaches ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum. The unique silver coin is intended to draw the attention of the international community to Azerbaijan’s rich architectural heritage in the lead-up to this prestigious global event.

The conceptual design of the new silver coin, embodying Azerbaijan’s medieval architectural traditions, was developed based on the principle of harmonizing historical continuity with modern innovation. Rare architectural masterpieces that Azerbaijan has contributed to world civilization have been engraved on the coin using “Smartminting” technology, regarded as a technological innovation in the field of numismatics. The intricate details and complex textures created by the great architect on stone surfaces have been reproduced on the metal with exceptional precision as ultra-high relief images reflecting their natural colors.

The coin’s composition features the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, the Yusuf ibn Kuseyir Mausoleum, the Twin-minaret portal located in front of the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, all situated in the city of Nakhchivan and regarded as masterpieces of Ajami’s genius, as well as the Garabaghlar Mausoleum, considered one of the finest examples of the Ajami architectural school.

Issued in a limited edition, the new coin is intended both for collectors and for a broader audience interested in cultural heritage. The coin can be viewed and purchased at the Sales and Exchange Center located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, as well as via the online sales platform www.azergold.gift.