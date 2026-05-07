Baku hosts event dedicated to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. An event entitled "A Life Lived for the People," dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held at the Baku Congress Center, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by government officials, members of parliament, cultural and artistic figures, representatives of non-governmental organizations, the media, and numerous trade union members.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland. A film was then shown reflecting the meaningful life of the great leader and his unprecedented achievements in the name of the development of Azerbaijan.

The event noted that the architect of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who led the Azerbaijani people out of difficult trials, saved the country from a deep socio-political and economic crisis, laid a solid foundation for the country's path to sustainable development and progress, and that this political course is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. It was emphasized that all areas of Azerbaijan are developing dynamically, the country's international standing is strengthening, and its prestige is growing year after year. These significant achievements have been achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and they are based on the development strategy and national statehood ideas defined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The event also highlighted First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva's significant contribution to the country's socioeconomic development, the protection and promotion of national and spiritual values, and the importance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's multifaceted efforts to study and communicate the rich legacy of the National Leader to the general public.

The event continued with a concert program featuring musical and poetic works admired by the National Leader. Performances by People's Artists Mansum Ibragimov and Niyameddin Musayev, Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva, Tayyar Bayramov, Ramil Gasimov, and other renowned artists were met with great interest.