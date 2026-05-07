Uzbekistan, UN Tourism discuss Silk Road and regional travel initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and the UN Tourism Organization have discussed expanding cooperation on Silk Road tourism projects and the development of a unified tourism space in Central Asia, Trend reports via the Uzbek Tourism Committee.

The issues were reviewed during a working meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee Abdulaziz Akkulov and Executive Director of UN Tourism Zoritsa Urosevic.

The sides confirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership and identified priority areas for future cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the planned signing of a joint action plan and the further development of the “Tourism on the Silk Road” thematic office in Samarkand, which is viewed as a key regional platform for tourism cooperation.

The sides also discussed promotion of the initiative “Central Asia Tourism Ring,” aimed at expanding cross-border tourism opportunities. Under the initiative, citizens of more than 60 countries are expected to gain the ability to visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan within a single regional trip.

In addition, the parties reviewed preparations related to the International Code for Safe Tourism, proposed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as coordination efforts ahead of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism in 2027.