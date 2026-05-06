Azerbaijan consistently strengthens engagement in global water agenda – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan is steadily strengthening its engagement in the global water agenda, turning it into a practical instrument for regional cooperation, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, said during a briefing dedicated to preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference within the framework of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028), Trend reports.

Shafiyev noted that Azerbaijan will present its achievements in the digitalization of water management at the upcoming conference in Dushanbe. He said the event will serve as an important platform to showcase progress in water governance, digitalization, and the development of a Regional Information Center.

According to him, the conference is expected to contribute to the development of new mechanisms for transboundary cooperation aimed at reducing climate risks and establishing a long-term framework for joint water initiatives by the end of the current decade.

He also emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan within the framework of the Water for Sustainable Development initiative is becoming increasingly practical, going beyond political and diplomatic support for international initiatives.

Shafiyev added that in preparation for the conference scheduled to take place in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28, Azerbaijan is further strengthening its role in the global water agenda and transforming it into an effective tool for regional cooperation.