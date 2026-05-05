Turkmenistan and UN discuss cooperation on global priorities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan and the United Nations have engaged in discussions to identify priorities for expanding cooperation on key global issues, including peace and security, climate change mitigation, and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions occurred during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Vepa Hajiyev, and Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The parties also addressed the effective promotion of Turkmenistan’s national priorities in partnership with the United Nations, reaffirming their commitment to further deepening constructive dialogue within a multilateral framework.

The United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.