Get a deposit-backed loan via Yelo App!

Yelo Bank continues to offer simple and valuable innovative solutions for its customers. From now on, Yelo Bank’s deposit holders will no longer need to touch their savings when they face an urgent need for cash. Thanks to the new digital solution in the Yelo App, deposit-backed loans can be processed fully online 24/7, without the need to visit a bank.



This service allows customers to keep earning interest on their savings while gaining access to immediate financial support.



Key advantages of the service:



Amount: Min. 400 – Max. 50,000 AZN;

Commission: 0%;

Term: Up to 36 months;

Collateral: "Yelo Sabit" and "Yelo Yığım" deposits;

Schedule type: Annuity.



Moreover, a special campaign is available for those who apply via the Yelo App between May 4 and May 15, 2026. During this period, deposit holders can benefit from a special annual interest rate of only +2% above their current deposit rate.



The Yelo App puts banking in your pocket, offering not only loans but also online deposits, digital cards, cashback, free transfers, travel insurance, embassy certificates, and much more. Be part of this digital experience and don’t miss out on these bright opportunities—download the Yelo App now: https://ylb.az/42gPKZQ.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!