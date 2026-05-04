Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructs officials to promote Arkadag city at World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed officials to ensure the proper presentation of Arkadag city’s achievements at the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The instruction was given during a working meeting with Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City Deryageldi Orazov and Mayor of Arkadag Gulshat Mammedova on May 4.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of showcasing the city’s achievements, including international certificates awarded to the “smart city,” and highlighting its role as a modern model of urban development.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty expressed confidence that participation in the forum will facilitate valuable exchange of experience and yield tangible results.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.