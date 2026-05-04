European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup concludes in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The four-day grand sports festival — the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup — has concluded, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

This prestigious competition, held in the country for the third time, was once again marked by unforgettable performances, exciting moments, and vibrant routines. Graceful gymnasts from 32 countries presented a true display of artistry to the audience. Specially prepared musical compositions, choreographed elements, and unexpected flash mobs delighted spectators of all ages.

Azerbaijan was represented in this prestigious tournament in both individual and group exercises. It should be noted that the Azerbaijani group exercises team competed in this event for the first time with a new lineup, marking an important debut and valuable experience for the newly formed squad.

One of the key innovations of the competition was the introduction of “cross battles” in the junior category. In this age group, teams from Azerbaijan and AIN 2 competed in the cross battle stage, with AIN 2 advancing further. Ultimately, AIN 2 took first place, Bulgaria finished second, and Israel secured third place.

On the second day of the competition, senior gymnasts performed routines with the ball and hoop, while on the third day they competed with clubs and ribbon. Based on the qualification round, the 16 strongest gymnasts advanced to the cross battle stage, competing from the round of 1/8 finals to the final.

In a tense final round, Israeli gymnast Daniela Munits claimed victory. Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk took second place, while Sofia Raffaeli of Italy secured third place. Medals were presented to the winners by Altay Hasanov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In the group exercises program, the Bulgarian team won the gold medal. Israel took second place, while AIN 2 finished third. The awards were presented at the ceremony by the President of European Gymnastics and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.

At the end of the tournament, the organizers also presented two special nominations. Sofia Raffaeli was awarded the title “Cross Battle Queen” for her consistent participation in European Cup stages and stable results. The Venezuelan team received the “Breakthrough Team” award for joining the European Cup from another continent and participating in the group exercises program.

Thus, this elegant and spectacular four-day competition came to an end. Throughout the tournament, the National Gymnastics Arena was filled with the energy and enthusiasm of spectators. Interactive contests and entertainment moments made the event even more memorable. Valuable gifts were presented to the winners by AGF sponsor Smarton.