Tajikistan records growth in foreign trade turnover in early 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 2. Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $2.67 billion from January to March of the current year, increasing by 12.8% compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The announcement was made by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at a government meeting held in Tajikistan.

According to him, the trade balance remains negative and amounts to over $1.64 billion.

In this regard, the ministries of economic development and trade, industry and new technologies, the Agency for Export, and other relevant bodies were instructed to ensure an increase in exports of processed products with high added value, reduce the domestic market’s dependence on imports, strengthen the production of competitive domestic goods, as well as diversify exports and expand external markets.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been pursuing policies aimed at diversifying exports, increasing industrial processing capacity, and expanding access to external markets.

The government continues to prioritize the development of competitive domestic industries and the promotion of value-added production as part of its broader economic modernization strategy.