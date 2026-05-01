Uzbekistan to systematize multiple databases to support AI rollout across sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan plans to systematize more than 130 databases across sectors including healthcare, energy, transport, customs, taxation and agriculture to support the implementation of artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The priorities were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 1 during a briefing on reforms and upcoming tasks in the field of artificial intelligence and digital development.

The initiative is aimed at creating a unified environment for data processing and AI model deployment, which is expected to expand public services, improve decision-making in public administration, reduce costs and enhance efficiency across the economy.

The presentation also outlined sector-specific AI applications, including early detection systems for stroke and breast cancer in healthcare, crop yield forecasting and risk monitoring in agriculture, infrastructure monitoring and intelligent transport systems, as well as video analytics solutions for industrial and construction process control.