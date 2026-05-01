UN's representative shares great impressions with visit to Azerbaijan's East Zangezur and Karabakh (Exclusive)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. The visit to Azerbaijan's East Zangezur and Karabakh has greatly impressed, UN's interim resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, told Trend during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh.

"This is my first visit. I'm deeply impressed and sincerely grateful to the government for the invitation. I'm here with my fellow diplomats, and I believe it's very important for all of us to better understand your history and the hardships your people have endured. This is especially valuable because we work in this country and strive to contribute all our experience and knowledge.

I truly value this trip highly; we've already discussed it with my colleagues, and everyone shares this opinion. And this is just the beginning, as we have several more stops ahead. As a UN employee, I am sincerely grateful for this opportunity," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming WUF 13 in the country, Garafulic expressed confidence in its successful organization.

"Preparations for WUF 13 are in full swing. Every detail of WUF - from communications and transportation to logistics and content - is being meticulously considered. Therefore, I'm confident that we are in for a very important and successfully organized event," the UN representative added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh has commenced on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the trip, the participants will get acquainted on the spot with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visit facilities of social and economic importance.

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