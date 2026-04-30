Kyrgyzstan and SCO review preparations for key summits in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 30. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, during which they discussed current issues related to the Organization’s activities in the context of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO in 2026, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

During the meeting held on April 29, 2026, the parties paid particular attention to preparations for the upcoming meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Heads of State of SCO member countries, scheduled for 2026.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the need to strengthen efforts to improve the legal and regulatory framework aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the Organization’s activities and ensuring substantive preparation for the upcoming summit.

The Minister noted that the forthcoming summit carries strategic significance as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Organization’s founding. He stressed that this jubilee presents an opportunity for a comprehensive assessment of the results achieved and the formulation of new long-term development directions for the SCO.

The sides also reviewed issues related to the institutional strengthening of the SCO’s permanent bodies.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is developing within the framework of multilateral regional interaction focused on security, economic connectivity, and institutional coordination.

As an active member state, Kyrgyzstan contributes to the Organization’s agenda through participation in joint initiatives and the strengthening of practical cooperation mechanisms.