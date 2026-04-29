Azerbaijan discusses development of economic cooperation with Uruguay (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Development of economic cooperation has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Uruguay, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy says, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting of First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev with Uruguay's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's efficient investment environment, strategic geographical location, and transport and logistics potential. The importance of expanding ties between the business circles of the two countries, as well as partnership in the areas of digital economy development, technology transfer, and data centers, was emphasized.

The meeting included discussions on expanding mutual trade and economic cooperation and effectively utilizing existing opportunities. At the same time, views were exchanged on cooperation opportunities in the field of investment promotion and mutual protection.