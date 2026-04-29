Turkmenistan, Egypt discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. Turkmenistan and Egypt have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Serdar Muhammetdurdyev and newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt to Turkmenistan Hamdy Shaaban Abdelhalim Mohamed, who presented copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and future outlook of cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres, and explored opportunities to expand the legal framework between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue political consultations between their foreign ministries, as well as to hold meetings of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. Plans were also discussed to organize cultural days in Ashgabat and Cairo and to strengthen ties in healthcare, education, and tourism.