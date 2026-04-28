Azerbaijan and World Bank chart pathways for enhancement of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Enhancement of cooperation has been discussed between Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB), Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The discussion took place at the meeting of Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov with the WB's identification missions on Competitive, Resilient Agricultural and Irrigation Services (CRAIS) and Livable Baku projects during their visit to the country.

The meeting also discussed the WB's support for the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural and food sector, the preparation and implementation of the CRAIS project, as well as preparations for the next stages of the Livable Baku project.

Mamishov noted that the long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WB has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, and shared his views on the modernization of agricultural and irrigation infrastructure, as well as the work done in the field of urban development.

The deputy minister said that the CRAIS project, which serves the sustainable development of agriculture and the modernization of irrigation infrastructure, is intended to be implemented based on the principles of a fiscal framework, investment priorities, and a phased approach.

At the same time, the meeting pointed out that within the framework of the Livable Baku project, measures to improve urban infrastructure, improve ecological balance, and increase the quality of public services will be implemented in stages based on a comprehensive approach.

Meanwhile, the Regional Manager for Agriculture and Food in Europe and Central Asia, Holger Kray, noted the high level of partnership between the World Bank and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the mentioned projects play an important role in supporting sustainable development in the agricultural and urban areas of Azerbaijan, and the importance of strengthening institutional capacity and applying a results-oriented approach in this direction.

In addition, the meeting held an exchange of views on improving the implementation mechanisms of current projects and priority areas for the next stages.

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