Azerbaijan to approve master plans for remaining cities, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The master plans of 11 more cities in Azerbaijan will be approved, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, said at an event held in Baku today on the theme "Entrepreneurship Development is a Strong Economy," Trend reports.

He said that as a result of the work carried out in the direction of territorial planning, new master plans of 68 out of 79 cities of the country have been approved:

"Work is ongoing to update the master plans of the remaining 11 cities. The presence of updated master plans brings the development of cities to a predictable level and creates investment attractiveness," Guliyev added.