Azerbaijan approves cooperation agreement on implementing 'ASAN Khidmet' model in Guinea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Guinea regarding the implementation of the “ASAN Khidmet” model in Guinea, signed in Baku on March 16, 2026, has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

Under the decree, once the agreement enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with notifying the Government of the Republic of Guinea that all necessary domestic procedures required for the agreement’s entry into force have been completed.