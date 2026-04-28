Kazakhstan to launch new supercomputer in Kosshy city

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Kazakhstan plans to launch a new supercomputer in the city of Kosshy as part of its expanding digital infrastructure, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom Bagdat Mussin said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Mussin noted that Kazakhtelecom currently operates the country’s largest network of data centers, with more than 1,700 server racks, 25 MW of capacity, and a 47% share of the market.

In October last year, the AI-Farabium supercomputer was launched in Almaty, delivering 1,500 petaflops of computing power. It is currently ranked 103rd among the world’s most powerful supercomputers and is operating at full capacity.

“New data centers are also under construction. In November this year, a supercomputer in the city of Kosshy is planned to be launched, which will be three times more powerful than the Almaty center,” Mussin said.

He added that Kazakhtelecom has also been designated as the operator of a major data center valley project in Ekibastuz. Negotiations are currently underway with more than 20 hyperscale companies, with preliminary demand exceeding 100 MW.

According to Mussin, these developments demonstrate that the company is not only strengthening telecommunications infrastructure but also laying the foundation for large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy.