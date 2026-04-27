Turkmenistan’s Lebap region increases milk and meat production in 1Q2026
Photo: FoodBev
Turkmenistan’s Lebap Region recorded steady growth in livestock production, with notable expansion in milk output and gradual increase in meat production.
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