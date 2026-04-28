447 companies sign up for upcoming agricultural exhibitions in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. So far, 447 companies from 45 countries around the world have confirmed their participation in the Caspian Agro Week, InterFood Azerbaijan, and Horeca Caspian exhibitions, Bahruz Hidayatzadeh, Executive Director of Caspian Event Organisers, said at a press conference dedicated to the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, Trend reports.

He added that the geography of the exhibitions, in addition to Azerbaijan, includes Germany, the U.S., Belarus, Benin, Great Britain, Brazil, South Korea, South Sudan, Czech Republic, China, Georgia, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Cameroon, Latvia, Mexico, Egypt, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Greece, Japan, Vietnam, Zambia and other countries.

"At the same time, within the framework of the exhibitions, Germany, Belarus, Brazil, Georgia, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands and Indonesia will present their agricultural and food industry products in the format of national groups. AFAZ (Africa-Azerbaijan Cooperation) will participate with a separate stand, and this stand will be represented by companies from the following countries: Republic of Benin, Republic of South Sudan, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Republic of Ivory Coast, Republic of Cameroon, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Ghana, Republic of Senegal, Federal Republic of Somalia, United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Zambia. It should be noted that AFAZ and Brazil are participating in these exhibitions for the first time," he noted.