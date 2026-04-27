Caucasus Muslims’ Board slams Echmiadzin remarks on Azerbaijan's Khankendi demolitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The statement of the Church of Echmiadzin of 23 April regarding the demolition of two illegal buildings in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, is a manifestation of hostility and disinformation, the statement of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board says, Trend reports.

"At a sensitive time when the normalization process between the two countries is underway, baseless accusations against Azerbaijan by Echmiadzin, which has remained silent about the destruction and insult of historical, religious, and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan for decades during the occupation, is a failed attempt to politicize the issue.

The demolition of two buildings illegally constructed in Khankendi during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories cannot be distorted in any way as the destruction of religious or cultural heritage. Thus, after Azerbaijan fully restored state sovereignty over its territories in 2023, it has maintained these illegal buildings, which are symbols of the occupation, in their existing state throughout this period. However, in recent months, former internally displaced persons who have returned to their homelands in large numbers have repeatedly appealed to state bodies and local courts to demolish all structures that did not exist in these territories before the occupation. It is known that, according to international humanitarian law, structures built by an occupying power in an occupied territory without consent are considered illegal, regardless of their purpose, and, as a rule, must be demolished at the expense of the occupying power. For this reason, there is both a legal and moral basis for the demolition of all structures that were subsequently illegally built in these territories, where Azerbaijanis were killed and expelled during the First Garabagh War.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries where mosques, churches, and synagogues are located side by side, which demonstrates the deep-rooted culture of religious tolerance and respect for all religions by our people. For centuries, places of worship and communities of various religions, including Orthodox, Catholic, and Jewish, have operated freely in Azerbaijan. Today, faithful to this tradition, Azerbaijan is restoring at its own expense religious and cultural monuments that were destroyed and desecrated during the occupation. Among these, it is worth highlighting the recent restoration of the (Armenian) Gazanchi Church in Shusha, as well as the state protection of the Armenian Church in Baku throughout the conflict. In general, the continuous preservation, restoration, and protection of places of worship belonging to various confessions throughout the country have always clearly demonstrated the respect of our state and society for religious pluralism.

Attempts by Echmiadzin to distort this reality, which has existed in Azerbaijan for centuries, at such a sensitive time only serve to undermine efforts aimed at lasting peace in the region.

The practice of resorting to political provocations left over from the past, and such attempts aimed at preventing the establishment of lasting peace in the region must be put to an end once and for all," the statement reads.