Turkish Land Forces Commander pays official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. On April 27, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with a delegation led by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The Turkish delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

First, the Turkish guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory. Then, the Victory Park was visited, and a wreath was laid in front of the Victory Monument.

At the meeting held at the General Staff, Colonel General K.Valiyev noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation is steadily developing and emphasized the importance of further expanding these relations.

Chief of the General Staff spoke about the “TurAz Qartalı-2026” joint flight-tactical exercise held in Azerbaijan with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen and stressed that such exercises are important for the development of bilateral cooperation and contribute to regional security.

Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality shown, Army General M.Tokel highlighted the importance of continuing mutual visits in order to further expand military cooperation that is based on the strategic alliance.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that joint and multinational exercises conducted with the application of modern technological innovations are important for enhancing the professionalism of servicemen from both countries and improving their practical skills.

The sides discussed various areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and held a broad exchange of views on joint activities and other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel