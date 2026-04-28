Kazakhstan scaling up use of AI technologies for managing crop areas

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Kazakhstan is scaling up the use of artificial intelligence and satellite monitoring technologies in agriculture to boost crop yields and optimize costs, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Chairman of the Grain Union of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Ospanov said at a government meeting that digital solutions are being actively implemented in the agro-industrial complex.

As part of precision farming policies, the company has introduced the international NDVI satellite monitoring system. Artificial intelligence analyzes crop conditions, identifies plant water stress, and detects seeding errors. Operational data shows that targeted adjustments to agricultural practices based on AI recommendations increase yield quality by 10–15 percent per field.

“Our digital platform is evolving from a simple accounting system into an intelligent agribusiness management tool. As a result of its implementation, we have achieved a 5-10% reduction in operating costs, a 10-20% increase in production efficiency, and a significant reduction in the human factor,” Ospanov said.