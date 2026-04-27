Uzatom, Russia' Rosatom discuss workforce training for Uzbekistan’s nuclear sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. Uzatom and Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom discussed personnel training for Uzbekistan’s nuclear energy sector, Trend reports via the Russian company.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting of the joint Russian-Uzbek working group on workforce development held at Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency.

The parties discussed the implementation of a bilateral roadmap for cooperation in nuclear energy and related fields, signed in March, in which human capital development was identified as one of the key priorities.

Participants also reviewed a draft country-specific workforce training plan, as well as the development and phased introduction of joint educational programs aimed at supporting Uzbekistan’s growing nuclear industry.

In addition, the sides considered the rollout of academic programs at the Tashkent branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, as well as advanced training initiatives for faculty members through Rosatom Technical Academy’s Train the Trainers courses.

The discussions reflect ongoing cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan as Tashkent advances plans to develop its civilian nuclear energy sector and build the specialist workforce required for future projects.