PASHA Bank joins tree-planting campaign

PASHA Bank continues its initiatives aimed at environmental protection. On 24 April, the Bank joined a tree-planting campaign organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The campaign, held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, took place in the Mushfigabad settlement. As part of the initiative, with the participation of PASHA Bank employees, 625 Eldar pine and olive trees were planted across 1 hectare of land, selected in accordance with the soil and climate conditions of the Absheron Peninsula.



Representatives of the Central Bank and several other institutions also took part in the campaign.

Within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, PASHA Bank has implemented various environmental projects across the country, including nature restoration in different regions and the cleanup of Baku beaches, as well as in liberated territories. Since 2023, the Bank has been a participant of the UN Global Compact, expanding its efforts toward sustainable development. Its CSR strategy for 2024–2026 is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, with combating the impacts of climate change identified as one of the key priorities.